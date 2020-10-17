Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $937.00.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $845.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.93. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $430.00 and a one year high of $868.55.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

