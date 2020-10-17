Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Everest Re’s have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs inducing margin contraction concern. Nonetheless, its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, long-term operating performance, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at its Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do.”

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.67.

NYSE RE opened at $200.80 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.