Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th.

XELA stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.13. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $307.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

