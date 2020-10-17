Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after purchasing an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 260,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.