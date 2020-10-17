Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

