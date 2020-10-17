Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,243,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,541,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

