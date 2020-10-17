Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

Shares of FSLY opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $1,947,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,647.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $181,541,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

