Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FRA:FHL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FRA:FHL) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.61 ($1.90) and last traded at €1.61 ($1.90). 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.62 ($1.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.69.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (FRA:FHL)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

