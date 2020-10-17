First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

