First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Shares of APO opened at $40.46 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -126.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

