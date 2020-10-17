First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

