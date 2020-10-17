First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 270.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 203,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 183,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

