First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

