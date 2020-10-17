First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.53.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -1.69%.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

