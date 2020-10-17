First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 30th

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of FEN stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $23.29.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
