FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FirstCash by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

