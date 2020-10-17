Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.