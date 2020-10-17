Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $2,385,199.35 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,199.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas V. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $85.25 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

