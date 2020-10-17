Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBRX. BidaskClub cut Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. FBR & Co started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

