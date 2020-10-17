Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €36.53 ($42.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.67 and a 200-day moving average of €40.51. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

