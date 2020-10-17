frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in frontdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in frontdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

