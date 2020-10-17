FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FSKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.