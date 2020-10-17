FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

FSKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.