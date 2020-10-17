FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.50. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 72.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 177,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

