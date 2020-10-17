Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

FUPBY opened at $13.37 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

