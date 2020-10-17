Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

FUPBY opened at $13.37 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

