Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of FNKO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.31. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

