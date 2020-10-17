Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUSN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,453,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,580,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.