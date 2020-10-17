Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAB stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,960,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

