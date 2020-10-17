Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) alerts:

GAU opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 26.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.