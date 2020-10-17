Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:GARS opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Garrison Capital has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 156.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GARS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Garrison Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Garrison Capital by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrison Capital (GARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.