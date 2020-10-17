Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

