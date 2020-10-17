GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

GEAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

