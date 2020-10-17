General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 594.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $49,023,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $11,777,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $40,205,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

