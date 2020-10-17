Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBIO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

