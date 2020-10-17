Giant Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including $18.98, $31.10, $11.91 and $5.63. Giant has a total market capitalization of $95,763.56 and $5,952.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00078451 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012334 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007755 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,500,044 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $70.83, $11.91, $18.98, $13.92, $33.89, $20.33, $24.71, $10.42, $7.59, $5.63, $31.10 and $50.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.