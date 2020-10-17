Gladstone Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.50. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

