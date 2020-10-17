Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $17.19 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

