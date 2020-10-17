Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

