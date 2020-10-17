Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.
Several analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
