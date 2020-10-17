Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

