Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Position Boosted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 186,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

