Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 169.2% in September

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

