Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.22. 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) by 2,235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.10% of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

