Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €89.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €64.34 ($75.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.73. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

