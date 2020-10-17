Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $80.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.61.

AAPL stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

