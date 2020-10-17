Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 59.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.