Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

