Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises about 4.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

GT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

