Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 4.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

