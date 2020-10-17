Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Update

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

