GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSKY. BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $921.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.98.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenSky by 64.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.