GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $299.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.25.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. GWG had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GWG by 1,603.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GWG by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GWG by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in GWG by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in GWG by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

